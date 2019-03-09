SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is dead after he was hit by two different cars early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police received a call of someone walking in the road near 3300 South and West Temple, said Gary Keller, executive officer and spokesman for the South Salt Lake police department. Keller said it was not much longer when dispatchers got calls about a person being hit in the road at the same location.

The name of the man who was hit was not immediately released, but police believe he is between 30 and 40 years old and said he was not dressed appropriately for the weather. Keller said the man was wearing shoes, shorts and a hoodie.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

"We're just trying to figure out who this individual was and why he was in the roadway," Keller said.

The two drivers of the cars that hit the man are cooperating with the ongoing investigation and Keller said there were no signs of intoxication or other impairment on their part.