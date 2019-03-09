Utah Army National Guard soldiers set out on a convoy exercise in Lehi on Saturday, en route from Camp Williams in Bluffdale to St. George. The 900-mile journey was a training event for the military members, involving more than a dozen large military vehicles. In preparation for the convoy exercise, the National Guard and Utah Department of Transportation issued tips for driving around trucks, including advising drivers should allow at least one car length for every 10 mph when passing a truck and should be able see the full front of the truck in their rearview mirror before moving back over — be sure to have "two lights in the mirror or steer clear." Drivers should remember large trucks have bigger blind spots, aren't able to make the same sudden movements as smaller vehicles and require twice as much distance to come to a stop.