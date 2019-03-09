In their first ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament appearance, the Griffins are headed to the finals to face Colorado Mesa.

Westminster and Regis met for the third time this season and the second time in just two weeks. The Griffins and Rangers split during the regular season, each team winning on the opponents floor. On neutral ground, Westminster defeated Regis, 67-54, to make it to Saturday's finals.

The Griffins scored 11 points in the first quarter, their lowest tally of the evening, and trailed by one at the start of the second quarter. They outscored the Rangers, 21-13, shooting 46.67 percent and making 6-8 from the free-throw line.

They continued the momentum from the second quarter and increased their lead by 5 through the third quarter.

Confidence was high for the Griffins as they began the final quarter with a 12-point lead. Regis made it tough for the Griffins and came within 4 points, 55-51, nearly halfway through. Denise Gonzalez followed up a Hunter Krebs layup with a steal and a layup on the break to double the lead from 4 to 8. Gonzalez scored again to make it a 10 point game, then Kaylee Carlsen's layup finished the 8-0 run, with 1:40 remaining, to ensure the team's advancement.

The Griffins out shot the Rangers 47.1 percent to 31.9 percent from the field and converted 14-16 from the charity stripe. They scored 36 points in the pain and 17 off turnovers.

Gonzalez led all scorers on the night with 23 points. She finished 9-16 from the field, drained three 3-pointers and was perfect from the stripe on two attempts. Gonzalez was responsible for five of Westminster's seven steals.

Kaitlin Toluono and Krebs scored 12 points a piece. Sicillee Williams scored 10, Carlsen had 8 and Olivia Ellis, who left the game early with an elbow injury, contributed 2.

Karlsen and Krebs were perfect from the free-throw line, along with Gonzalez. Krebs made 6-6 and Carlsen made 4-4.

Toluono scored a double-double with 12 rebounds. She also blocked one shot and had one steal.

The Griffins and Mavericks meet in the final on Saturday at 7 p.m. This is the third meeting between the teams with each garnering a win at home during the season.