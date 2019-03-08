The Utah Jazz lost to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season on Friday night, falling 114-104.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

— The Grizzlies entered Friday averaging a league-worst 101.4 points per game, but the Jazz struggled to get stops for most of the night. Memphis shot better than 51 percent from the field and finished with 60 points in the paint.

—Utah committed 13 turnovers, five of which came during a crucial second quarter in which the Grizzlies opened up a seven-point lead.

—Memphis then scored the first seven points of the third quarter as the Jazz missed a couple of open shots and then couldn't get stops. Utah cut the deficit to four late in the fourth quarter but couldn't get over the hump.

Playoff picture

The Jazz are now just a half-game ahead of the seventh-place San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference and two games behind the fifth-place Houston Rockets.

Next 3

— Monday, March 11, vs. Oklahoma City (39-25), 7 p.m.

— Wednesday, March 13, at Phoenix (14-51), 8 p.m.

— Thursday, March 14, vs. Minnesota (30-35), 7 p.m.