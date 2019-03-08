LOGAN — Utah State women's tennis (4-7, 0-0 MW) lost at in-state rival Brigham Young University (6-4, 0-0 WCC), 6-1, on Friday afternoon at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

BYU won the doubles point as they recorded wins at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, while junior Lucy Octave and freshman Annaliese County's match at the No. 3 spot went unfinished.

In singles, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-0, 6-2 straight-set win at the No. 1 spot. After junior Hannah Jones and freshman Gabrielle Dekkers fell on court two and four, respectively, Octave took her match to three sets against Polina Malykh on court No. 3. Octave lost her first set, 6-4, and won the second set 7-6, however, Malykh won the final set, 6-3, to secure the win. County and Lavatai's match went on as scheduled, but they both lost in straight-sets at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots, respectively.

Utah State will continue its road trip next week in the Golden State, beginning at San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12, at 3 p.m. MDT; at UC Davis on Friday, March 15, at 3 p.m. MDT; and at Pacific on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. MDT.

Results

BYU 6, Utah State 1

Doubles

1. Anastasia Abramyan/Kate Cusick (BYU) def. Hannah Jones/Alexandra Taylor (USU) 6-2

2. Polina Malykh/Madeline Almeida (BYU) def. Alexandra Pisareva/Sidnee Lavatai (USU) 6-4

3. Taylah Beckman/Samantha Smith (BYU) vs. Lucy Octave/Annaliese County (USU) 5-4, unfinished

Singles

1. Alexandra Pisareva (USU) def. Kate Cusick (BYU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Anastasia Abramyan (BYU) def. Hannah Jones (USU) 6-1, 7-5

3. Polina Malykh (BYU) def. Lucy Octave (USU) 6-4, 6-7, 6-3

4. Katie Fitt (BYU) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) 7-5, 6-3

5. Madeline Almeida (BYU) def. Annaliese County (USU) 6-4, 7-6

6. Samantha Smith (BYU) def. Sidnee Lavatai (USU) 7-6, 6-3

Match notes

BYU 6-4 Utah State 4-7

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); singles (1,2,4,3,5,6)