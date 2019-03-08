In a three-set No. 3 singles face-off, Polina Malykh took the victory, clinching the BYU women's tennis match against Utah State on Friday.

The Cougars are now 6-4 on the season and have claimed wins in all three of their home matches.

"Today was great," said head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler. "I was so happy with our doubles. We are making huge improvements there. In singles, everyone fought hard. We pulled through several matches that could have gone either way. Go Cougs!"

Malykh took a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win against the Aggies' Lucy Octave. The victory extends Malykh's winning streak to 7-0 in singles. Playing in her first match after returning from an injury, Katie Fitt claimed a win in No. 4 singles, 7-5, 6-3, against Gabrielle Dekkers.

To start the doubles matches off, BYU’s Kate Cusick and Anastasia Abramyan took a 6-2 win over Utah State’s Hannah Jones and Alexandra Taylor at the No. 1 position. Down 3-4 in No. 2 doubles, Madeline Almeida and Malykh came back to win the next three sets, taking a 6-4 victory over the Aggies' Alexandra Pisareva and Sidnee Lavatai. BYU’s Taylah Beckman and Samantha Smith left their No. 3 match unfinished and in the lead, 5-4.

After a disappointing 0-6, 2-6 Cusick loss in No. 1 singles, the Cougars went on to claim the next five singles wins. BYU’s Abramyan claimed a 6-1, 7-5 triumph against Utah State’s Jones in the No. 2 position. Almeida then finished, winning a tight 6-4, 7-6 battle against the Aggie’s Annaliese County. To finish off the match day, the Cougars’ Smith won a 7-6, 6-3 match against Utah State’s Lavatai.

BYU will open up WCC play at home on Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. MDT against the Portland Pilots. The following day at 11 a.m. MDT, the Cougars will compete against in-state rival Utah. Both matches will take place at the Indoor Practice Courts, and live streaming and stats will be available on the women’s tennis schedule page.

Doubles

Kate Cusick/Anastasia Abramyan (BYU) def. Hannah Jones/Alexandra Taylor (USU) 6-2 Polina Malykh/Madeline Almeida (BYU) def. Alexandra Pisareva/Sidnee Lavatai (USU) 6-4 Taylah Beckman/Samantha Smith (BYU) vs. Lucy Octave/Annaliese County (USU) 5-4, unfinished

Singles