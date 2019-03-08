DSU Athletics
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Tyler Hollow went 4-for-4 with a double and his first collegiate home run to help lead Dixie State to 15-6 victory over Adams State in the Trailblazers’ RMAC baseball debut on a Friday afternoon at the ASU Baseball Field.

After being held scoreless through four innings and spotting the Grizzlies a 2-0 third-inning lead, Dixie State (11-4/1-0 RMAC) broke through with three runs in the fifth to take a 3-2 advantage. Alec Flemetakis led off the frame with his first homer of the year to left center, which was followed one batter later by a Hollow solo shot to center that tied the game at 2-2. DSU then jumped out in front thanks to a two-out Kaid Urban RBI-single.

Adams State (3-12/0-1 RMAC) countered with two runs in the home half of the fifth, but the Trailblazers wrestled the lead back for good with a six-run sixth inning to bolt to a 9-4 lead. Hollow tied the game with a run-scoring hit ahead of Jake Engel, who tripled home both Lane Pritchard and Hollow, and would scamper home on a Grizzly throwing error.

DSU then put the game away with five more runs in the eighth, with the big blow coming off the bat of Braxton Ipson, who connected for a three-run homer to center field. Tyson Fisher tripled to lead off the stanza, then Urban and Clifford both singled ahead of Ipson, who belted a Dominic Lomeli 3-1 offering for his second-career homer.

The Blazers pounded out 18 hits in series opener, with Urban and Pritchard each collecting three safeties to complement Hollow’s career day. Tevita Gerber (W, 1-0) scattered three hits and two runs over 2.2 innings of solid relief with three strikeouts to pick up his first win in a DSU uniform. Mason Foltz fanned three allowed two runs and six hits in 3.2 innings in his first start of the year.

The two teams will continue their four-game series with a pair of seven-inning games Saturday beginning 11 a.m.

