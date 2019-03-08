Utah State junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week, as announced Friday by the league office. It is the second time this season and in her career Dufficy has earned the conference weekly accolade.

Dufficy led the Aggies in their 70-59 victory over Colorado State on Monday. In the win, Dufficy tied the school record for most double-doubles in a single season with 17 after posting 14 rebounds and a career-high 29 points. The game marked the ninth time this season and eighth time in conference play Dufficy has scored 20 or more points.

Dufficy also recorded two steals in the win, while shooting 60 percent (12-of-20) from the field, 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from behind the arc and 50 percent (1-of-2) at the free-throw line.

Sixth-seeded Utah State (15-14, 10-8 MW) next takes on No. 11 Colorado State (8-21, 2-16 MW) in the first round of the Mountain West Championship on Sunday, March 10, 8 p.m., in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.