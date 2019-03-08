The early spring snowstorm caused an avalanche, road and canyon closures, and car crashes. An avalanche in Provo Canyon closed both directions on U.S. 189 and state Route 92, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Friday evening, and the agency reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday that troopers had responded to 146 crashes and slide-offs, urging drivers to slow down. According to KSL's Kevin Eubank, residents along the Wasatch Front will see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered mountain snow. High temperatures will remain the 40s. Another round of snow will move in Sunday, but the heaviest snow will be over central Utah. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, with another storm moving in on Wednesday.

