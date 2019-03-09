The beginnings of the sport of golf in Utah were probably more social than athletic.

In fact, the headline for one of the first golf stories in a Utah newspaper stated: “Salt Lake’s smart set opens golf season at the county club’s links. The affair takes the form of a social function more than an athletic event” (Salt Lake Telegram of April 5, 1902).

That newspaper story stated this was the third annual event, meaning organized golf first took off in Utah in 1900.

“Club members as a rule wore the regulation golf dress, the women in scarlet coats, short skirts and golf shoes, the men in similar coats, loud checked knickerbockers and golf shoes, while of the invited guests the women gave an excellent display of the spring fashions and the men conformed for the most part to the dictates of fashion in frock coat and silk hat,” the 1902 Telegram story stated.

“Golf tournament is opened. First match played yesterday on the grounds of the Country Club, thirteen members playing” was an earlier golf story, this one in the April 22, 1900 Salt Lake Tribune. (This Country Club was on 11th East.)

Such was the beginnings of Utah golf and in the early years, other reports indicated that the sport was too exclusive and expensive for the average person.

The majority of Utah’s first golf courses in the early 20th century were private ones, according to a June 19, 1994, story by Jim Rayburn in the Deseret News.

It is also possible that the creation of Utah’s first public course, Nibley Park in 1922, may have also been aided by President Heber J. Grant of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to the Salt Lake Tribune of Aug. 20, 1919, President Grant took a month-long trip to Southern California that summer and there attended meetings, dedicated a new building and even played golf with Bishop Charles W. Nibley, presiding bishop of the church.

The Tribune story stated that President Grant “modestly admits his record surprised even himself” on the golf course.

Then, just more than two years later, the Salt Lake Telegram of Dec. 27, 1921, reported, “Nibley Park is to be name of new golf links. City Commission decides upon official designation for ground presented City; Ceremony later.”

“City formally dedicated park as golf course. Bishop Charles W. Nibley’s gift to Salt Lake officially accepted at ceremonies held on the grounds. Donor honored by prominent citizens. Exercises are followed by match golf game over municipal links; open to other outdoor activities,” was a May 21, 1922 Telegram headline.

The story stated that the Nibley Golf course site was originally a farm, then an amusement place known as Calder’s Park and next renamed Wandamere. The Granite Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints eventually acquired the land and finally Bishop Nibley purchased it from the church.

Bishop Nibley was quoted as saying, “But when I think that this generation and the generations of men and women yet to come shall find healthful enjoyment and rare pleasure here in playing that splendid outdoor Scotch game known as golf and also in other outdoor amusements, which shall not interfere with golf, that thought gives me the highest satisfaction and most genuine pleasure.” President Grant even offered a dedicatory prayer on the new facility, confirming that he had a key interest in the new sport.

Nibley Park was the landmark start to public golf in Utah. And, according to Rayburn’s story, the Forest Dale Golf Course was purchased by Salt Lake City a few years later and in 1929, the first nine holes of the Bonneville Golf Course were opened. Then, there was a lull until the 1950s when other cities jumped into the golf course business and created even more public courses.

“Television and Arnold Palmer came along and popularized the game to the point that golfers couldn't find enough places to play,” Rayburn concluded.

Utah does appear to boast having more public golf courses than most states and perhaps Bishop Nibley and even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints warrants receiving at least indirect credit for that legacy.