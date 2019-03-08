Dante Exum is finally getting close to a return for the Utah Jazz.

Just less than an hour before the team’s game Friday night on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, the organization announced that while the Australian would miss the contest, he was reevaluated on Friday and plans to return to practice “this week.”

Exum has been out since spraining his left ankle on Jan. 5 against the Detroit Pistons. On Feb. 22, the Jazz revealed that he had also suffered a bone bruise.

In his fifth season in the NBA, Exum is averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

After Friday night, Utah doesn’t play again until next Monday, when it faces the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.