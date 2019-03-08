SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather swept across the Wasatch Front on Friday evening, bringing avalanches, road and canyon closures, and car crashes along with it.

An avalanche in Provo Canyon and dangerous avalanche conditions in surrounding canyons closed both directions on U.S. 189 and state Route 92, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Friday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dave Hull said no one was involved or hurt in the Provo slide and there was no estimate of when it would be cleared.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the avalanche was 30 feet wide and covered westbound lanes.

UDOT officials reported Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed to uphill traffic Friday due to avalanche control. It was estimated to open 8 a.m. Saturday.

Alta officials also ordered immediate interlodge restrictions for all Hellgate residents due to an avalanche.

Officials asked people to avoid the canyons Friday because conditions might be unstable and further closures could occur.

UHP reported just before 5:30 p.m. that troopers had already responded to 146 crashes and slide-offs Friday, urging drivers to slow down.

According to KSL Weather Specialists, north valleys are expected to receive 1/2 to an inch of snow, 2 to 4 inches in the Wasatch backcountry, 3 to 6 inches for the north mountains, 2 to 4 inches in the central valleys, and 3 to 6 inches were expected for the south mountains.