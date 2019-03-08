SALT LAKE CITY — A restaurant owner in northern Utah was charged Friday with abusing employees.

Dustin Brent Rallison, 33, of Roy, is charged in Box Elder County's 1st District Court with object rape, a first-degree felony; three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and four counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Rallison "sexually and physically assaulted multiple employees," according to charging documents. "On at least three occasions (he) would put the victims in chokeholds to the point that they would pass out or almost pass out."

On multiple occasions, Rallison inappropriately touched at least four women and "did all this without permission and to satisfy his own desires," the charges state.

The incidents date back to April 2017. Court documents do not say where the alleged abuse took place and the Box Elder County Attorney's Office declined comment Friday.

Rallison and his wife own the popular Rusted Spoon restaurant in Perry, Box Elder County, and he was at one time a manager of the Stagecoach Family Restaurant in Ogden. Court documents state the police agency who headed the investigation is the Perry Police Department.

Rallison's initial court appearance is scheduled for April 22.