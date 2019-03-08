SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stealing credit card numbers to purchase hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, possibly to resell to others, now faces nearly two dozen charges.

Yoandri Cabrera Rodriguez, 35, of Las Vegas, was charged Friday in Washington County's 5th District Court with nine counts of obtaining encoded financial information off a credit card, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of a forgery device, a third-degree felony; 10 counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, a third-degree felony; and two counts of using a fake bank card for goods, a class B misdemeanor.

On Thursday, St. George police were called to a possible fraud at Harmons, 1189 E. 700 South, at the fuel pumps, according to charging documents. A 2008 GMC truck had been parked there for several minutes and had used two bank cards to purchase 68 gallons of diesel fuel for $183, the charges state.

The same truck had purchased 225 gallons of diesel for $620 using two financial cards on March 4, and 405 gallons of diesel for $1,116 in nine consecutive transactions at the Harmons in Santa Clara on March 3, according to court documents,

"Officers observed that the truck contained a large tank installed in the rear which also had an auxiliary pump which led from the gas cap (fill point) to the tank," the charges state. "Based on my training and experience I am familiar with this type of fraud in which individuals use stolen finance card numbers to make multiple purchases of diesel fuel. The fuel is loaded into large customized tanks installed in the vehicles which can hold hundreds of gallons of fuel. The fuel is then resold for a profit."

Rodriguez was questioned and said he had purchased several financial cards and gift cards in Las Vegas.

"During my interview he pulled out a stack of cards (misc. gift cards and finance cards) from his pocket. He also gave consent for me to search the contents of his wallet which contained more finance cards (in other people's names)," the officer wrote in his arrest affidavit.

"Yoandri was in possession of 10 finance cards with magnetic strips on the back, which had encoded information that was different than what shows on the front of the card," the charges state.

While impounding his vehicle, police found a magnetic stripe card reader that was "able to read finance card magnetic stripe information as well as it can encode/rewrite new card information," according to the charges.