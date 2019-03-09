Recently, the Utah House of Representatives joined the Senate's earlier approval and passed SJR9, which calls for an Article V convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. I'd like to thank everyone who contributed over the years for their tireless work in getting this done — especially the sponsors, Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Merrill Nelson.

With this passage, the Utah state Legislature has recognized and signaled that a convention of states for proposing amendments is the right solution for the country at the right time: Now. We are $22 trillion in debt, but the federal government continues spending — and taking — our money (and our grandchildren's) relentlessly. As the government grows bigger, We the People and our liberties grow smaller. This Article V process is a peaceful check the states have on our runaway federal government and will allow the states the opportunity to regain their lost sovereignty and begin restoring the rights, liberties and wealth of American citizens.

Utah's application joins 13 other states in saying, “Enough is enough: It’s time for federal tyranny and overreach to end.” I now call on all Utah leaders — whether in the Legislature or not—to unify behind this effort in elevating Utah to national leadership in this movement. I call on other states who have not yet passed this resolution to do so as soon as possible. Together we can do this; together we can save our republic.

Sam Parker

Salt Lake City