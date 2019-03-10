The column by Natalie Gochnour entitled "Finding peace in God's love" was one of the most beautiful that I have read in the Deseret News.

This is a keeper to have handy when things are rough. Life is a series of ups and downs, and when we lift others, we are lifted as well. It was interesting that when her sister-in-law showed love in times of her parents absence that she probably never realized what a profound influence that this simple service would have.

So very tender was "being broken is part of who we are — and God loves us right now." If we could only always remember this.

Michael Stevens

Salt Lake City