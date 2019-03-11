That’s one husband who no longer can say he didn’t fall off the turnip truck yesterday.

A lighthearted look at news of the day:

North Korea just released a documentary that characterizes Kim Jong Un’s performance at the recent summit with President Trump as "yet another meaningful incident on the issue of world peace." That’s pretty much true, except for the part about it being a total failure that resulted in no agreement whatsoever.

---

The summit was so successful that Kim apparently has begun ramping up North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs again. Maybe a future documentary could describe how Kim’s tough negotiating skills won him the right to do this in exchange for keeping sanctions in place against his country.

---

While we’re on the subject of films, a new Chinese movie, “The Wandering Earth,” has Chinese astronauts and truckers saving the earth from a fading sun. Apparently, the Chinese are tired of movies showing Americans always saving the planet. Meanwhile, the actual planet could use fewer movies and more actual negotiating, but no one would buy overpriced popcorn to watch that.

---

A man in Georgia is accused of locking his family in a house and setting it on fire after an argument over a box of Cheez-It crackers. The family made it out OK, although mom had to be lifted down from a second-story window. This gives new meaning to Cheez-It's new “Snap’d” variety.

---

Last month, a woman in Kentucky told her husband she wished he would give her something for Valentine’s Day that would last, such as tulips that would come back each year. So her husband, desperately trying to remember what she had said, surprised her on the big day with turnips, stacked in a bucket that said, “I love you.” The fact that this became a news story tells you all you need to know about how that turned out.

---

That’s one husband who no longer can say he didn’t fall off the turnip truck yesterday.

---

Meanwhile, millions of American husbands are grateful to the “turnip guy” for making their mistakes on Valentine’s Day look minor.

---

With only three days left in their 2019 session, Utah’s lawmakers have turned their attention to regulating e-cigarettes. That’s fitting, seeing as how their efforts at tax reform went up in smoke.