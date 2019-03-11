When the trail along I-80 opened, my 90-year-old father and I walked it from Tanner Park to Sugarhouse Park and back. Never again.

The noise made conversation difficult and at times impossible. The same will happen on Legacy Highway when large trucks are allowed at the end of the year. What a shame.

A Utah treasure will be lost because of the personal interests of some in the State Legislature — those with ties to the inland port and the trucking industry putting personal interests before the "good of the whole" are selfish.

Becky Hansen

Murray