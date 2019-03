Despite two years of Mueller proving who met with whom, it seems that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump asked for help from Russia. That was not illegal. Not wise, but not illegal.

It seems to be generally agreed that Russia did try to help Mr. Trump win. But it is only treason if it can be proven that the Trump administration has granted favors to Russia in exchange for that help.

Dan Higinbotham

Orem