LOGAN — Utah State women’s basketball (15-14, 10-8 Mountain West) earned the No. 6 seed in the 2019 Mountain West Championship and will play No. 11 Colorado State (8-21, 2-16 MW) in the first round of the tournament on Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m. (MT).

All first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed by the Mountain West Network, while the championship game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (Comcast Ch. 269, DirecTV Ch. 221, Dish Ch. 158).

Other games taking place in the first round on Sunday will be No. 8 Nevada (11-18, 7-11 MW) against No. 9 San José State (6-23, 5-13 MW) at 3 p.m. (MT), and No. 7 San Diego State (12-17, 7-11 MW) against No. 10 Air Force (8-21, 4-14 MW) at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Winners of the first round will advance to the quarterfinals on Monday, March 11, with No. 1 Boise State (25-4, 16-2 MW) playing the winner of the Nevada vs. San José State game at 1 p.m. (MT)., while the winner of the San Diego State vs. Air Force game will face No. 2 New Mexico (24-5, 14-4) at 7 p.m. (MT), and the winner of the Utah State vs. Colorado State game will take on No. 3 Wyoming (20-7, 13-5 MW) at 9:30 p.m. (MT), No. 4 Fresno State (18-11, 11-7 MW) and No. 5 UNLV (12-17, 10-8 MW) will play at 3:30 p.m. (MT).

The semifinal games are set for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (MT), on Tuesday, March 12, as teams compete for a chance to play in the championship game on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. (MT).

For the sixth consecutive year, the Mountain West Network will provide comprehensive coverage of the Mountain West Basketball Championships, which will be held March 10-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first three rounds of the women’s, as well as the three men's first-round contests, will be broadcast exclusively by the MWN. In addition, postgame press conferences from all 20 tournament games will be available live through a variety of network and social platforms. Fans can watch all of the live MWN broadcasts for free, whether live or on-demand, on the Mountain West Network at TheMW.com. These broadcasts will also be available on each institution's official athletics website and WatchStadium.com.

Live stats and social media updates of each game will also be provided, while the Utah State games will continue to be broadcast on Aggie Radio. Links to each option will be available to Aggie fans prior to each game.

All-session and single-session tickets for the 2019 Mountain West Conference Women's Basketball Championship are on sale at TheMW.com/2019.