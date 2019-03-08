SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors to temple grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will often find a statue of the recently resurrected Christ, called the Christus, in the visitors' centers. A similar one stands in the visitors' center to the newly finished Rome Italy Temple, along with statues of the original Twelve Apostles.

The Deseret News released a video Friday explaining where the original statues come from, including where the marble was quarried.

The original Christus and Twelve Apostles statues are located in an 18th-century evangelical cathedral in Copenhagen, Denmark, the video states.

Although the statues don't come from Italy, the marble does. The video explains that the marble for the original statues came from Carrara, Italy, the same place that produced famous statues like Michelangelo's David and the Roman Pantheon.

The Christus began appearing on Latter-day Saint temple grounds after Elder Stephen L Richards commissioned a replica to be made for the church, a replica that still stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The church announced Friday that the entire First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be gathered together outside the United States for the Rome Italy Temple dedication sessions Sunday.