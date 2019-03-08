MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man accused of stabbing another man in the back and then chasing his neighbor with a butcher knife has been charged.

Fahim Abaid Al Bakawi, 46, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 28, as a man was getting into his vehicle near 3365 S. 900 East, Al Bakawi "ran up behind him and stabbed him in the lower back," according to charging documents. The victim initially thought he was just punched until he felt a hole in his shirt and blood on his back, the charges state. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A neighbor of Al Bakawi witnessed the stabbing and saw that Al Bakawi "had a large butcher knife in his hand," according to charging documents. When the neighbor and Al Bakawi made eye contact, Al Bakawi "charged" at the man, "holding the butcher knife over his head," the charges state.

The man ran back into his residence and locked the door.

Officers responded to the area and arrested Al Bakawi.

In January, Al Bakawi was charged with being a restricted person in possession of a weapon and shoplifting for an incident in December, according to court records. However, the case was dismissed this week because the case was filed incorrectly, according to court documents.