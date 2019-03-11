SALT LAKE CITY — Krispy Kreme will be selling green doughnuts again this year, according to The Associated Press.

Krispy Kreme will release the original glazed doughnut with green coloring for the second straight year.

The doughnut will be available for three days from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17.

The company will also reward thousands of doughnut fans with free doughnuts during the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event, according to the AP.

Fans can enter to win a “golden dozen pass,” which bestows free original glazed doughnuts for an entire year — specifically a dozen of them per month until St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

For more information about the competition, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

Krispy Kreme offered the same promotion last year, according to Delish.com.