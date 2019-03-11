SALT LAKE CITY — Lay’s has released a new flavor of potato chip that might sound a little strange.

The new flavor is called “Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle,” which is a mix of tangy and spicy flavors. It’s unclear if the chips are hot dill pickles or pickles covered in hot dill, if that makes any sense.

Here’s the website description of the chip:

"In hip-hop, the harmony of beats and lyrics produces enticing mixes. We created the same harmony by mixing two fiercely loved flavors — Flamin’ Hot and dill pickle.”

The flavor will only be available for a limited time.

The company also has “Electric Lime Sea Salt,” “Classic Beer Cheese” and “Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper Duet.”

It seems all the new flavors are connected to music and for a specific reason.

According to The Arizona Daily Star, “when you purchase one of the limited-edition flavors, you can also download new, exclusive music from singer Bebe Rexha and enter for the chance to win music-themed prizes like Live Nation Concert Cash to use toward concert tickets.”