SALT LAKE CITY — "Captain Marvel" made its box office debut this weekend, but there's another film about the character you can watch online for free this weekend.

"Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" is a 2018 Disney XD animated film that is available for free over the weekend, The Verge reports.

The film tells the story of a new team of superheroes, including Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl and, yes, Captain Marvel. The movie features Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel having a falling out after multiple groups — including S.H.I.E.LD., Inhumans and Kree recruits — start an ongoing clash. The two eventually team up alongside Inferno, Miss America and Patriot, the sidekick of Captain America.

Captain Marvel makes her appearance later in the film, according to The Verge.

"Though the movie is mainly about Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel's attempt to prove themselves — and to prevent a destructive war — Captain Marvel becomes a major player partway through the story. She fights alongside these young women who adore her, and she quickly develops an appreciation for their wit and moxie. It's a heartwarming example of sisterly mentorship."

How to watch: Visit DisneyNow, where you can watch free shows and movies from Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior shows and content.

Runtime: The movie is 80 minutes long.

History: As I wrote for the Deseret News, the character Captain Marvel has a long and storied history. The character originated as a member of the alien race Kree, and his name was Mar-Vell. Over the years, other suitors took on the title, including Mar-Vell's son. Carol Danvers, who was Ms. Marvel in the past, eventually took on the role, too.