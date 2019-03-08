OREM — Orem police continued to look Friday for a gunman who left a woman in serious condition.

A 38-year-old woman was just entering her town house Thursday about 7:20 p.m. near 795 S. 1810 West when she was shot at least twice, once in the back and once in the leg, said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge. The woman was able to get inside her home and shut the door, he said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she remained in serious condition Friday.

Colledge said detectives do not believe the attack was random. The woman currently has a protective order out against an undisclosed man, he said. That man was one of several people investigators wanted to question, he said.

Witnesses gave differing descriptions of vehicles speeding away from the area, College said. One neighbor said the gunman was possibly wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Orem police at 801-229-7070.