We have shopped at the Layton Smith's for years. Recently, the store adopted "Scan, Bag, Go" where the customer picks up a handheld scanner and bags at the front, then scans their own purchases and pays at a kiosk.

From the first time my husband and I shopped in this way, it was clear that the new system makes it extremely easy to scan four of an item and put six in the cart or weigh two heads of broccoli and then add a third. We asked an employee how Smith's was monitoring for theft. He just shrugged.

Smith's doesn't want to pay Visa credit fees and that is understandable. That may not be its only problem, though.

Frankly, I would much rather that Smith's hire a few checkers than force me to subsidize shoplifters.

Melissa Hofer

Layton