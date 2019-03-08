SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding motorists that deer are more active early in the morning and in the evenings, which just happens to coincide with busy commuting hours.

And as daylight saving time begins, more Utahns will be commuting during those lower-visibility hours, upping the chance for a collision.

To prevent that from happening, the education program Wild Aware Utah is offering some tips to help avoid collisions with wildlife.

• Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

• Heed wildlife crossing signs, which are usually placed in areas known to have a high volume of wildlife/vehicle collisions.

• Scan both sides of the road.

• Don’t drive distracted.

• When possible, use high beam headlights to illuminate the road.

• Look for an animal’s eyeshine, which can be seen from a distance.

• Some animals travel in groups, so be sure to watch for additional animals.

• Don't throw trash out of vehicles. Trash and food scraps can draw animals to roadways.

• Don't swerve for a deer or small animal. Stay in your lane and slow down.

• If several animals are standing in the road, don't try to drive through them or get out of the vehicle to chase or herd them. Honk your horn and flash your lights to encourage them to move on.

• If an animal has crossed the road, continue to drive slowly and be cautious because it may try to cross again.

If you’re unlucky enough to hit an animal, pull off the road and use your hazard lights if your car is undriveable and don’t try to approach an injured animal.

Call 911 or contact your local police department if you are injured or if the animal is in the roadway and could pose a threat to public safety.