PROVO — BYU has reached an agreement with Nike on a new seven-year contract to continue its all-sport footwear, apparel and equipment partnership through 2025-26, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not released. But the new agreement more than doubles the annual value of the previous Nike agreement and includes annual cash compensation for BYU Athletics, according to a news release.

The royalty rate for licensed BYU-Nike products will also increase revenue for the athletic program.

BYU and Nike have had a partnership dating back to the late 1970s, when the school's teams started wearing its footwear. The relationship began with the friendship of legendary coach LaVell Edwards and Nike executive Bill Kellar and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

“One of my fondest memories as a player, coach and administrator at BYU is our long-standing, great relationship with Nike,” Holmoe said. “From the very start—when LaVell Edwards and Phil Knight became friends in the late 70s—to the present time, Nike has been a wonderful partner.”

“We are very proud of our long-standing association with BYU Athletics,” Nike senior director of college sports marketing Kit Morris said. “We look forward to continued support of its student-athletes with Nike footwear, apparel, and equipment.”

Starting with football in 1999, many BYU teams have become part of the Nike Elite program. BYU became an all-Nike school in 2009, signing a deal that provided footwear, apparel and equipment for all of the Cougars' teams.

“We are passionate about our relationship with Nike, and providing our student-athletes with the best footwear, apparel and equipment in the world,” BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago said. “Nike is synonymous with greatness, and in our quest for national relevance, Nike provides our athletes with a competitive edge to be champions.”