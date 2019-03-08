SALT LAKE CITY — Congress turned a conversation about how to count prison inmates in the U.S. Census into a battle about Nickelback on Thursday.

The debate began when Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan introduced an amendment to the anti-corruption and government ethics bill that would call for incarcerated people to be counted as residents of their last home before they went to prison, USA Today reports.

"If we count incarcerated persons as being present at their last-known residence, we know that the right community will receive an appropriate amount of population-based funding," Pocan said.

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis opposed the bill, saying it doesn’t address gerrymandering problems. He said college students are counted based on where they live in their dorms, and that counting prisoners would negatively impact the census, WLS reported.

Pocan then said that only four of 77,000 people wanted to keep the current method of counting prisoners.

"That's probably about the percent of people who think Nickelback is their favorite band in this country. It's pretty low," he said, according to Newsweek. He pointed to Davis. "Nickelback is your favorite band? I apologize to the gentleman."

Davis then said, "Why would you criticize one of the greatest bands of the '90s?"

According to Fox News, Pocan replied, "Wow. All right. One more reason why there's a difference between Democrats and Republicans."

But Davis didn’t hold off.

"I know he did not mean to offend the many thousands upon thousands of Nickelback fans in his district in Wisconsin. I'll stand here to save you from doing that and have to face the political consequences at the ballot box."

Davis then said, “Yes, I actually do have a Nickelback song on my running playlist that I listen to on a regular basis."

Pocan finished with, "I appreciate that very brave admission of your fandom for Nickelback," he said.

You can watch the entire moment below: