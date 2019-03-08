(Warning: Mild spoilers for "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Infinity War" below)

SALT LAKE CITY — Samuel L. Jackson says "Captain Marvel" showed everyone why Captain Marvel didn't appear in "Avengers: Infinity War."

In "Captain Marvel," Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as Captain Marvel tells Nick Fury (Jackson) at the end of the film that he can reach out to her only in emergencies.

Jackson said that's the reason why she doesn't appear in "Infinity War."

"(Captain Marvel) said only in emergencies," Jackson told IGN. "Other emergencies could be handled by the people who were present. It's just an alien invasion, that's something that could be handled. Half the population wasn't dying and flicking off and doing whatever."

Jackson said the aftermath of "Infinity War," which includes Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiping out half of the population, warrants Captain Marvel's return to Earth.

"We finally have an emergency that I feel warrants her presence," Jackson continued."This is something that's unprecedented. How are you gonna fight that? I can't fight that. If I'm not here, I need to find someone to come here who can handle it. All those people are ineffective. They're great for normal, everyday world disaster. But (an) intergalactic (expletive) who has all the Infinity Stones needs a bit more."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told SlashFilm it's possible Fury did press the pager button — we just never saw it.

"Well, I’d say two things. One, she does say it’s gotta be a real emergency, right? Yeah," Feige said. "The other thing I’d say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We’ve never seen him push it before. That doesn’t mean he never did."

Looking ahead: As the end credit scene of "Captain Marvel" shows, Captain Marvel will make her return to Earth just in time for "Endgame."

Not to mention, "Captain Marvel" serves as the origin story for Carol Danvers as she gains confidence in her abilities.

As I wrote in my piece, "If she’s going to be involved in trying to stop Thanos, then having control of her powers is more important than anything else."