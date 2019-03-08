SALT LAKE CITY — The year 2019 has seen its share of social media challenges, and you could say the latest challenge to go viral is, well, pretty cheesy. It’s also raising eyebrows around the web.

What happened: In a trend some have called cruel and others consider really funny, people keep throwing cheese slices in the faces of unsuspecting babies, dogs, cats and friends.

Dubbed the “cheese challenge,” "say cheese challenge" or “cheese face challenge,” the online trend has gone viral on social media and prompted the question: Are people OK?

Here are some of the best “cheese face” videos from the web.

Babies and kids

The highlight of my day was watching this video of someone throwing a slice of cheese on their baby.... what’s wrong with me and why am I still laughing? pic.twitter.com/ZHUB421SG2 — madi (@Madison_Combs1) March 1, 2019

It gets better every time I watch it pic.twitter.com/QPRN42x8Xo — AC🦋 (@annaclairerusso) March 1, 2019

Cats and dogs

I don’t have a baby so I just pic.twitter.com/35FfVws4y2 — Cat Dirr (@CatDirr) March 6, 2019

My baby didn’t fall for it.. pic.twitter.com/RpXuNxp2Wx — Matt 💤 (@Mattcade77) March 1, 2019

I tried to cheese my cat but couldn't get it on her face pic.twitter.com/nrdLu4UBuZ — michelle (@Chiillss) March 6, 2019

I don’t have a baby but my cat is just as fun to throw cheese at 💀💀❤️ pic.twitter.com/oHgN8lmrW0 — Grace (@AlexusCisneros) March 2, 2019

I tried the cheese challenge on my baby .. he’s too slick. pic.twitter.com/NwABlvaaqr — jackie (@jackieehowardd) March 6, 2019

While the trend is clearly resonating with social media users who find it funny, others have expressed concerns that the trend is cruel and even abusive.

CPS going through this thread like pic.twitter.com/0s4m9CS8GK — Janki Patel (@JankiP5) March 2, 2019

Can it be a rule that babies are left out of ridiculous social media challenges. Stop throwing cheese at their faces it’s not funny. #cheesechallenge — Lynn Rafferty 🐢 (@LynnsDelighted) March 3, 2019

This #cheesechallenge is NOT FUNNY! Your baby is unable to consent to this. I’ve seen videos of babies crying, the cheese hitting a baby in the eye, EVEN a cheese slice covering a baby’s nose and mouth. STOP IT! #BadParenting — Simon Wegrzyn (@simonwegrzyn) March 5, 2019

Twitter Twitter users are divided in opnion on the cheese challenge.

What do you think? Funny or cruel?