SALT LAKE CITY — The year 2019 has seen its share of social media challenges, and you could say the latest challenge to go viral is, well, pretty cheesy. It’s also raising eyebrows around the web.Comment on this story
What happened: In a trend some have called cruel and others consider really funny, people keep throwing cheese slices in the faces of unsuspecting babies, dogs, cats and friends.
- Dubbed the “cheese challenge,” "say cheese challenge" or “cheese face challenge,” the online trend has gone viral on social media and prompted the question: Are people OK?
Here are some of the best “cheese face” videos from the web.
Babies and kids
Cats and dogs
While the trend is clearly resonating with social media users who find it funny, others have expressed concerns that the trend is cruel and even abusive.
What do you think? Funny or cruel?