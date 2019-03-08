HERRIMAN — Like many people in Utah, Tamara Boyle has emergency food supplies in her basement.

“Each one of these is 5 gallons of drinking water,” she said while pointing to cardboard boxes filled with containers of water.

However, it wasn’t until the past month when Boyle really started thinking about her emergency supplies.

“I was just lying in bed and then it happened,” she said. “I woke my husband up and told him, 'I think we just had an earthquake.'”

She’s not alone in her thinking.

When Herriman posted on its Facebook page asking residents if they had felt the earthquake in February, hundreds responded saying they had. Many said it woke them from a sound sleep.

One commenter wrote it’s a good time for an earthquake preparedness class.

Monte Johnson saw those comments and, as Herriman’s director of operations, he thought a preparedness class was a great idea.

“It made me wonder how prepared I was. So we decided to have a class on how to prepare in an emergency,” he said.

That’s where the Utah-based Disaster Discovery Center, a group specializing in helping people prepare for disasters, comes in.

On Thursday night, dozens of Herriman residents attended the class — called Rebound in 72. It looks at what to do in the first 72 seconds after a disaster.

“It teaches people the steps really to take — what to do, how to do it, and why we’re doing it,” said Karen Thomas, who is the program manager for the Disaster Discovery Center.

“If you’re in bed, you’re going to want to put your pillow over your head. You’re going to want to stay where you are until it finishes shaking,” said Thomas.

Or if you're in your car, pull over and stay inside the vehicle.

The class also looks at what to do 72 minutes, 72 hours and even 72 days after a disaster.

Even though the recent earthquakes in the Bluffdale, Herriman and Riverton area haven’t caused any major damage, it has been enough for many residents to start thinking about preparedness.

“I think going to things like this can help people feel less scared,” Boyle, who attended Thursday’s class, said. “I think the more you prepare, the less fear you may have.”

For more information on “Rebound in 72,” contact the Disaster Discovery Center at 801-553-8117.