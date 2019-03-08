SALT LAKE CITY — A House committee advanced a hate crimes bill Friday despite some friction between committee members and the sponsor of SB103, Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City.

Members of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted 8-2 to send SB103 to the House floor. The bill has already passed the Senate for the first time after years of attempts by senators to enact hate crimes legislation.

Thatcher apologized for making what he later called a "flippant comment" during his presentation after being rebuked by Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, for being "insulting" and out of order.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield talks during a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The sponsor had said if committee members couldn't see the difference between graffiti that defaces property and that which threatens a community, they should vote no and "also probably shouldn't be in charge of criminal justice policy."

Ray voted in favor of the bill, but another committee member who took issue with the statement, Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale, did not. The committee's vice chairwoman, Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, also voted against the bill.

"The biggest challenge that we have when discussing hate crimes is the term itself," Thatcher told the committee, because it evokes "very, very strong, emotional reactions."

He said the enhanced penalties for targeting someone based on their race, religion or other characteristics identified in the bill do not apply until someone is being sentenced for a crime.

"We're not punishing thoughts or feelings. We are not criminalizing anything that is not currently a crime," Thatcher said. "This isn't about hurting feelings. This isn't about saying mean things. This is about the action."