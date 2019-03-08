Disney-Marvel Studios, via Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — "Captain Marvel" is off to a roaring start.

Deadline reports the film is on its way to earning $20 to $24 million for its Thursday night sales, which would be one of the best box-office grossing days of the year so far. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" earned $22.2 million on its first Saturday.

With that pace, "Captain Marvel" will rank as the second-best preview night for March ever, ranking only behind "Batman v. Superman," which earned $27.7 million back in 2016, according to Deadline.

Previews for the film began at 6 p.m. on Thursday, which was an hour earlier than previews for "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther."

"Captain Marvel" would be among good company from its Marvel family, too. "Black Panther" notched $25.2 million in its opening night. "Captain America: Civil War" secured $25 million. "The Avengers" notched $18.7 million. Those numbers include Friday night, too, according to ComicBook.com.

Flashback: As I wrote about in February, "Captain Marvel" exceeded advance tickets sales from other major Hollywood blockbuster films, including "Wonder Woman."