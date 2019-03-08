The past few days have included stories about Michael Cohen's testimony, the future of the Trump presidency and the divide happening within the Democratic Party.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Tuesday for financial fraud convictions.

The crimes were not directly related to Manafort's position as the 2016 Trump campaign chairman, but Trump tweeted about the conviction, saying Manafort's lawyer and the judge in the case "stated loudly and for the world to hear that there was NO COLLUSION with Russia."

Dana Summers

This comes after Michael Cohen's testimony last week and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Mueller investigation.

Lisa Benson

Hillary Clinton confirmed Monday that she would not be running for president in 2020.

She affirmed that she would not be leaving politics, though, and said, "I'm not going anywhere."

Dana Summers

Lisa Benson

Division within the Democratic Party is sparking conversation.

Walt Handelsman

Democrats worked to pass a measure that condemns anti-Semitism and prejudice against Muslims after Rep. Ilhan Omar made comments that were seen by many to be anti-Semitic.

Bill Bramhall

Dana Summers

Lisa Benson

Many are speculating what this will mean for Democratic voters in the 2020 election and the large number of promises and ideas coming from the party.

Lisa Benson

Some Americans are complaining about smaller tax returns this year. Lawmakers explained that the new tax law means workers take home more in each paycheck, and this would result in a smaller return.