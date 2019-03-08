LAYTON — The mother of a young boy who had his hand bitten off by a dog thanked the community for an outpouring of love and support.

But Hope Brown provided on Facebook a different account of the events than what fire crews originally reported.

On Sunday, a husky bit off the hand of a 4-year-old boy at his home near 1100 North and 3600 West in Layton. The boy's hand was not recovered and was believed to be ingested by the dog.

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook said the boy had a sock on his hand and was trying to play with the dog through a fence.

But according to Brown, it was the husky that "went under our fence and bit Austin’s hand and then attempted to pull him back under the fence. Our baby lost his arm from the elbow down because it was ingested by the dog. He has multiple other bites up as well as severe bruising on his face and jaw, and a black eye."

Brown said her family was "struggling" and Austin has had at least three surgeries since Sunday.

"We can use all the prayers, support and help we can get," she wrote.

"We’re asking for donations to help during Austin’s hospital stay so we can be with our baby. He’s going to be here a little while longer. Any other donations will go toward helping Austin and our family during this time and hopefully getting a prosthetic in the future. He will need one from the elbow down," she said in the post.

The family posted a PayPal link for donations at PayPal.me/littlemansrecovery. Neighbors have also set up a charitable account at Gold West Credit Union, accepting donations under "Superman's Army."

The husky, along with a second husky that was also in the yard, were being held Friday by animal control officers. They will be quarantined for 10 days at the Davis County Animal Care and Control facility. After that time, a judge will decide whether the dogs will be returned to the owner or be euthanized.

An online petition to save the two dogs, named Polar and Bear, was started Wednesday and has already received more than 180,000 signatures.