TAYLORSVILLE — A man accused of abusing a baby told police he may have done it, but he was too drunk to remember, according to police.

David Mora, 20, of Provo, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of child abuse causing serious injury and interrupting a communication device.

Tuesday night, the mother of a 7-month-old girl arrived at home after work to find her daughter had bruising on her face and head and was in "an altered mental status," a police affidavit states. Mora, who was baby-sitting the girl, was asleep on the floor.

"(The girl) was hard to arouse and … would not cry," according to the report.

As the mother tried to call 911, her boyfriend, Mora, "told her not to call 911 and took her phone and hung up," the report states.

Emergency dispatchers called the mother back, however, after the line disconnected and she was able to talk to them.

When Unified police officers arrived, they found the child "with various contusions on her body that appeared to be not accidental trauma," the report states.

The baby was taken to Primary Children's Hospital and "admitted to (the hospital) with a skull fracture, abdominal injuries and several contusions," according to the report.

Police went looking for Mora and eventually found him and interviewed him.

"David said he was drinking and drunk at the time. David said he probably caused the injuries but could not remember," the report states.

Mora pleaded no contest to drug possession in April 2018, and has other misdemeanor drug-related arrests dating back to at least 2016, according to court records.