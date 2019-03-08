SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 8.

It’s International Women’s Day. But is it really a day for all women? Read more.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s made up his mind about President Donald Trump’s national emergency vote. Read more.

The University of Utah cruised by USC and into third place in the Pac-12 with one game to go. Read more.

“Captain Marvel” is out. Here are the plot twists, end-credits scenes, reviews and history you should know. Read more.

Oprah Winfrey spoke at the Qualtrics X4 Summit on Thursday. Here’s what she said.

A look ahead to your weekend:

Your Weekend: These young African singers are serenading Utahns for a good cause

The African Children's Choir brings to Utah song, dance, 'joy and resiliency'

Meet the Utah mom who doesn't mind being a terrible mother in Utah Opera's 'The Magic Flute'

Movie review: Brie Larson shines in stylish, inspiring 'Captain Marvel' origin story

For this former Utah skater, Cirque du Soleil’s first on-ice show is a homecoming

A look at our most-read stories:

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says 'I've made my decision' about President Trump's national emergency vote

Q&A: 'The Masked Singer' runner-up Donny Osmond reveals all about the Peacock

Russia to deport 2 Latter-day Saint volunteers detained since last week

Wendy's is giving out free bacon cheeseburgers and Frosty shakes. Here's how to get them

Morning links: Preseason rankings for BYU, Utah and Utah State football; Pac-12 nonconference schedules lacking

News from the U.S. and world:

As the ‘caliphate crumbles,’ the Islamic State is seeding a new insurgency | The Washington Post

Court rules asylum-seekers have right to appeal rejection in U.S. | The Hill

Venezuela blackout plunges most of country into darkness | NBC News

Paul Manafort gets 47 months. Legal experts share examples of people who got more time for less | CNN

Leaving Neverland and the burden of the postmortem exposé | The Atlantic