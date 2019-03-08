SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell launched his foundation on this week for a reason.

Mitchell's new foundation SpidaCares was founded on March 7 — just before International Women’s Day — because it will be dedicated to “empowering women from all walks of life,” it was announced in a news release.

“When women are given a fair shot, they’re absolute game changers,” said Mitchell. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my mother and sister and, with the help of Doterra, I am excited to help empower the next generation of women.”

Donovan’s mother, Nicole, will assist Mitchell in running the foundation, which will partner with Utah health and wellness company Doterra. SpidaCares will also work “to positively impact communities by leveling the playing field in health, education and athletics for children and their families.”

Thank you, dad

Former BYU baseball player Jacob Hannemann found his son from the outfield and tossed him a ball.

Here's the most adorable thing you'll see today.



(📹: jhannemann_/IG) pic.twitter.com/nrPzQ0bdnH — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 7, 2019

Hannemann, who is entering his seventh year of professional baseball, is a non-roster invitee to the Chicago Cubs spring training. He’s spent the last two years with Triple-A Iowa.

Arizona State mascot Sparky made his case to join the 20-9 Sun Devils’ men’s basketball team with this improbable shot.

Sparky with that half-court shot tho. 👀#Pac12WBB is about to begin with @SunDevilWBB and Colorado. Watch at 11:30 A/ 12:30 MT on us. pic.twitter.com/2SFOwndltE — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 7, 2019

Second-place ASU leads Utah by one game heading into the final regular conference games of the season.