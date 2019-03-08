MOSCOW, Idaho — Despite having the lead for nearly three quarters and Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman's career high of 37 points, the Weber State women's basketball team couldn't pull out the victory and fell to Idaho 86-78.

"I'm very proud of my team tonight," head coach Velaida Harris said. "We were locked in and focused for most of the game. They're the league champs and we played the tough each time this season. The third quarter hurt us. We allowed them to score too many easy buckets and missed too many opportunities to score. Again, I'm proud of the battle and the fight that this group has sustained throughout a long season. This is a great group of young women. Now it's time to regroup and prepare for Saturday vs. Eastern Washington."

Weber State commanded the first two quarters of the game. To end the first quarter, the Wildcats hit three consecutive 3-pointers to outscore Idaho 23-16. WSU kept up the pace and managed a 43-34 lead going into halftime.

Idaho's big second half became the difference between the Wildcats and Vandals on Thursday night. The Vandals found enough momentum to hold off a much-needed Wildcat victory.

Idaho managed to outscore Weber State 32-21 in the third quarter and 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

The two teams were tied at 76-76 with 4:38 remaining in the game. Both teams then went on a two-minute scoring drought and it wasn't until the clock was under two minutes that the Vandals managed to break the standstill and take a 78-76 lead.

Weber State had five missed opportunities to score in the final two minutes of the game while Idaho went on to execute free throws to take the 86-78 victory away from the Wildcats.

Welch-Coleman was on fire tonight, going 13-27 from the field, draining a career high of five from beyond the arc. She ended the night with an impressive 37 points.

Emily Drake was the only other Wildcat to end the night in double figures with her 17 points.

Weber State ended the night shooting 40 percent from the field, 45 percent from the 3 and 92 percent from the free-throw line.

WSU is now 5-24 overall on the season and 2-17 in Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats have their final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 9, against Eastern Washington before heading to the Big Sky Championships in Boise, Idaho.