SALT LAKE CITY — All season long, Utah seniors Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke have inched their way up the single-season record book in more than a few categories, but especially those related to 3-point shooting.

That upward progress continued Thursday night in the Utes’ 83-74 win over USC.

Heading into the game against the Trojans, Barefield was already ranked fourth all-time in 3-point attempts in a single season, with 210 attempts, and was sixth on the all-time single season makes list with 83.

Van Dyke, meanwhile, had connected on 62 3-point attempts, a total that had him just outside the top 10 in school history.

Barefield added four additional 3-point makes to his single-season total in the Utes’ victory, pulling within just one 3-pointer of Johnnie Bryant’s 2006-07 campaign (88).

Huntsman Center is rocking!! Sed with the steal & score three!! #GoUtes🏀🔴 | 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/UlcnGTRRZ1 — Utah Basketball🏀 (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2019

As for Van Dyke, the East High alum added six 3-pointers of his own, narrowing the gap between himself and Lawrence Borha (69) to only one.

You already know....PARKER VAN DYKE for 👌💦



UTAH 76 | USC 61 #GoUtes🏀🔴 | 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/TVNTVMPaJI — Utah Basketball🏀 (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2019

Van Dyke’s outing was made all the more impressive considering his struggles in Utah’s recent loss to Colorado, though his bounce-back performance was anything but a surprise.

“With the way he practices every day and the way he prepares, I am not surprised at all,” Barefield said. “Tonight was just one of those days. He was prepared and locked in.”

“I’m not surprised,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak added.

All told, the Utes hit 11 of 27 attempts from 3-point range in the win.

RAISE THE ROOF: When the Utes weren’t hitting from the outside, they were attacking the rim with vigor, much to the delight of the analytics community.

Freshmen Both Gach and Timmy Allen were the chief instigators of any and all violence against the rims in the Huntsman Center, particularly on alley-oops.

OH MY 😱 Sed with the alley-oop pass to Both Gach💪!!!



UTAH 26 | USC 17 #GoUtes🏀🔴 | 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/rbPYBSacCV — Utah Basketball🏀 (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2019

Gach had a pair of notable alley-oop dunks in the first half, not to mention a two-handed slam, but it was Allen’s second-half oop that brought the arena to its feet.

With 9:49 remaining, Allen finished an offering by Donnie Tillman that gave the Utes a double-digit lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish until the waning moments of the game.

SUIT OR NO SUIT: Krystkowiak’s game-day wardrobe has been the subject of many a debate over the years, but the head coach and his staff wore suits against the Trojans.

The reason? The team’s seniors.

“We did it for our seniors,” Krystkowiak said. “I sent a text out to all of our staff when we got back from Colorado. We wanted to dress up for Senior Week rather than wait for Senior Night.”

“A lot of us had forgotten how to tie ties,” he added. “They are a little concerned we are going to stick with it.”

JAYCE UPDATE: Senior Jayce Johnson was held out of the game against the Trojans due to an ankle injury. He may or may not be in the lineup for the home finale against UCLA.

“As far as I know (he is available),” Krystkowiak said. “He hasn’t been ruled out and there is nothing broken. He had a stress reaction and (his availability) will be based on his tolerance for pain.”