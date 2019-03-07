BOISE, Idaho — The No. 16 BYU gymnastics team earned a 197.000 for the first time since 2004 as the Cougars topped No. 11 Boise State's 196.325 at Taco Bell Arena on Thursday.

"A 197 is a score we have been chasing for a while now," BYU head coach Guard Young said. "We knew it was going to come but we weren't expecting it to happen on the road. To have Shannon get the exact score we needed to hit the mark was something special and something I will remember as a coach."

Shannon Evans scored a career-best 39.575 in the all-around to claim the meet title. She also claimed the title on vault and floor, while Helody Cyrenne took first on beam after scoring a career-best 9.925.

The Cougars started off the meet on bars, earning a 49.075. Evans led the way with a 9.850 and Abby Boden followed closely with a 9.825. Abby Beeston, Angel Zhong and Helody Cyrenne scored a 9.800 apiece while Natasha Marsh rounded out the scores with a 9.725. Boise State led the way after one rotation with a 49.100.

On vault, BYU scored a season-best 49.250 as Evans posted a 9.900 to lead the team. Abbey Miner followed with a 9.875 and Zhong recorded a season-high 9.850. Haley Pitou and Cheyenne Hill scored a 9.825 and 8.800, respectively. Avery Bennet received a 9.750. After two rotations, the Cougars led 98.325 to 97.850.

In the third round on floor, Evans scored a season-high 9.950 and Briana Pearson tied her career-best 9.900. Abbey Miner earned a 9.875 and Brittney Vitkauskas received a 9.850 for a season best, while Sadie Miner and Boden scored a 9.825, respectively. BYU posted another season high with a 49.400 to stay ahead, 147.725 to 147.075.

The Cougars ended the meet on beam with a 49.275. Cyrenne led the team with a career-best 9.925 and was followed by Evans' season-best 9.875. Boden and Abbey Miner each posted a 9.850. Marsh and Hill added a 9.775 and 9.700, respectively.

BYU continues on the road as the team travels to Arizona State for a tri-meet with West Virginia on Wednesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. MST.