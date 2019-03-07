1 of 21
View 21 Items
Silas Walker, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Donnie Tillman (3) dunks the ball against the USC Trojans at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one win away from a bye in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament after cruising by Southern Cal 83-74 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Comment on this story

The Utes (16-13 10-7) were led by four starters who reached double figures: Parker Van Dyke (20), Timmy Allen (19), Sedrick Barefield (17) and Donnie Tillman (10). Both Gach added eight points off the bench including this high-flying dunk.

The Utes sit alone in third place, one game back of second-place Arizona State, while USC falls to 15-15 and 8-9 in the conference, tied with Arizona and Stanford for ninth place.

Earlier on Thursday, Colorado knocked off UCLA 93-68 to move into a four-team tie for fourth place with identical records of 9-8.

The top four teams in the conference receive byes in the Pac-12 tournament.

The Utes host UCLA for the final game of the Pac-12 regular season Saturday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Deseret News
Add a comment