SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one win away from a bye in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament after cruising by Southern Cal 83-74 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes (16-13 10-7) were led by four starters who reached double figures: Parker Van Dyke (20), Timmy Allen (19), Sedrick Barefield (17) and Donnie Tillman (10). Both Gach added eight points off the bench including this high-flying dunk.

OH MY 😱 Sed with the alley-oop pass to Both Gach💪!!!



UTAH 26 | USC 17 #GoUtes🏀🔴 | 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/rbPYBSacCV — Utah Basketball🏀 (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2019

The Utes sit alone in third place, one game back of second-place Arizona State, while USC falls to 15-15 and 8-9 in the conference, tied with Arizona and Stanford for ninth place.

Earlier on Thursday, Colorado knocked off UCLA 93-68 to move into a four-team tie for fourth place with identical records of 9-8.

The top four teams in the conference receive byes in the Pac-12 tournament.

The Utes host UCLA for the final game of the Pac-12 regular season Saturday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.