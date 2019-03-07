OREM — Orem police say they are investigating after a woman was shot while entering her apartment.

The shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the area of 795 S. 1810 West, Orem Police LT. Trent Colledge said.

The woman was shot twice, he said, but additional information about her injuries was not immediately available. Colledge said she is expected to survive.

No one saw the shooting, he said, and police have little information to help them find the suspect.

The shooter was possibly wearing a motorcycle helmet, Colledge said.