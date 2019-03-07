EVANSTON, Wyoming — At least two Utahns were killed late Wednesday night in a crash near Evanston, Wyoming, troopers said.

The crash occurred on I-80 about 11:30 p.m. when a minivan struck the back of a semitrailer, according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

After hitting the semitrailer, the minivan came to a stop, blocking the right lane and part of the left lane of the road, troopers said. Another semitrailer then hit the stopped minivan.

Seven people were in the minivan, according to the statement. The driver, Marco D. Carr, 38, of Salt Lake City, and the front seat passenger, Rebecca Nowlin, 28, of Salt Lake City, both died at the scene.

A 7-year-old child in the minivan also died, troopers said. The child's name was not released.

None of the three who were killed were wearing seat belts at the time, according to the Arizona Highway Patrol.

Other children in the vehicle also weren't wearing seat belts. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, troopers said. Their ages were not released.

Neither of the semitrailer drivers were injured in the crash.

"Speeding too fast for winter road conditions (is) being investigated on the part of Carr as a contributing factor. The roadway was covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash," troopers said.