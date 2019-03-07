SALT LAKE CITY — The debate over hate crimes legislation, which for years failed to gain traction among lawmakers, is now moving into the House after passing the Senate earlier this week.
The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee is scheduled Friday to consider SB103, which would provide an enhanced penalty for a criminal offense committed against a victim who is targeted because of specific personal attributes.
Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:
- The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee has two House-approved bills changing the initiative process in Utah. HB195 modifies signature thresholds for statewide initiatives and referenda and clarifies that an initiative that is identical or substantially similar to a previous initiative is barred if signatures for the preceding initiative were submitted within the preceding two years. HB133 modifies the effective date of laws enacted by statewide initiative.
- The House Judiciary Committee is looking at HB43, which establishes veterans treatment courts as long as there is a collaborative strategy between the court, prosecutors, defense counsel, corrections, substance abuse treatment services and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Justice Outreach Program to divert veteran offenders.
- The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is scheduled to hear HB342, which requires the Homeless Coordinating Committee to prepare and implement a statewide strategy for minimizing homelessness that outlines specific goals and measurable benchmarks for progress.
Here's what happened on March 7, the 38th day of the 2019 session:
- With just a week left before the legislative session ends, Gov. Gary Herbert and Republican legislative leaders suddenly scrapped — at least for now — a tax reform plan extending sales taxes to services. HB441, which had just undergone a new revision, "will not be moving forward," House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said during a hastily called news conference to announce the decision.
- HB120, the fifth version of a school safety bill, moved out of the Senate Education Committee on unanimous vote Thursday morning after the bill's sponsor, Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, removed language calling for school-level threat assessments.
- With a lot of support for raising the age for tobacco products to 21, HB324 passed out of Senate Business and Labor Committee unanimously and will now go to the Senate floor.
