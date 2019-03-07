STOWE, Vt. — Roni Remme finished second in the women's giant slalom to lead Utah on the second day of the NCAA Skiing Championships as the Utes fell to second in the overall team scoring.

The top three teams are separated by 14 points. The Utes trail Dartmouth in the team scoring by 6.5 points, 259 to 252.5, with Vermont third with 245 points. Denver is fourth with 228 points and Colorado fifth (218).

Remme earned her third podium of the year in an abbreviated NCAA season as she also spent time competing on the World Cup circuit. She earned her fourth All-America honor with the finish. Eirin Engeset finished eighth for her first career All-America honor and her 11th top-10 finish of the season. Kristine Aasberg placed 16th in her inaugural NCAA appearance. The ladies were very strong on their second runs, with Engeset moving from 11th to eighth on the second run and Aasberg moving from 27th to 16th after the seventh-fastest second run. Utah was the top-scoring team of the meet with 75 points.

Mark Engel led the Utes in the men's giant slalom with a 12th-place finish while Joachim Lien finished 14th. Addison Dvoracek had a strong first run going before a crash midway down.

"Giant slalom has been the one area a little behind for Roni and I think she finally started to see this vision and she wasn't trying so hard, she skied really well and looked super relaxed today," head alpine coach JJ Johnson said. "We changed Eirin's ski setup in between runs to make her more comfortable. Kristine hasn't had as much time on snow since she has been injured but she trusted herself the second run and earned us some big points.

"The second run was tough for the guys; Mark and Joe both got bumped off the fifth gate coming out of the pitch and they fought to hang on and I'm super proud of them for that. Addison was having the best run I've seen him ski in competition until a mistake on the bottom. I'm super proud of this team and how they fought today. We're ready to go and excited for the slalom on Saturday."

It's back to Trapp Family Lodge on Friday for the women's 15-km and men's 20-km classic mass start races, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/8 a.m. MT.