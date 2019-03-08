Sens. Romney and Lee have expressed serious concerns about Trump's declaration of a fake national emergency in order to build his wall, but this matter is so serious it requires action — a vote — not just words.

The president cannot just take money unilaterally away from existing projects in order to fund his border wall. It sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents and erases the check on unlimited power our Congress should have on the executive branch.

We must reflect and remember that Utah was settled by immigrants in 1847 before forming part of the union. Today, we celebrate the contributions of immigrants — former and new — and supporting the border wall is the most anti-Utah action we could get behind.

Vote to stop this power grab.

Alonso Reyna Rivarola

Taylorsville