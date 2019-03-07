I have rarely agreed with Mayor Biskupski on anything until now.

The inland port, a concept that does have promise and potential, was born under a blanket in some political back room of state government and continues to produce a bad smell. Just as Shakespeare said, "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark," I say something is rotten in the way this whole inland port thing came into being and is progressing.

It has smelled bad from the beginning, and I applaud the mayor for her attempts to keep things transparent so we can all be aware of what is reallyhappening and why. Who is really gaining advantage from the way this whole thing is progressing? The potential impact of this development is huge. As with all developments of this magnitude, the more transparency the better for everyone.

Thank you, Deseret News, for your continued reporting on this, and thank you, Mayor Biskupski. The state obviously needs to be watched as they try to force their will in this issue.

Steve Gilchrist

Murray